In the Oct. 30 issue of the Baraboo News Republic, the impact of private school vouchers on the Baraboo School District budget was highlighted. The article stated that the district will have paid about $626,000 to private schools between 2018 and 2020. A school board member's response was to have our tax bills show how much of our tax money goes to parochial schools.
Shouldn't we rather be asking our Board of Education to be looking for and addressing the reasons that students and teachers are leaving our school district in unprecedented numbers?
Gail and Gilbert Bird, Baraboo
