LETTER: Aspirus took very good care of me

I am publicly expressing my gratitude for the outstanding care I received during two recent hospital stays at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital in Portage. I was admitted from May 7-12 and again from May 24-25. Everyone from emergency room personnel, to the nurses and doctors, food service workers and janitorial service, made my stay so much better because of their caring attitudes and attention. I was especially impressed with Glenn Richmond in the billing department who took special care to make sure I received all the insurance paperwork I requested. He went above and beyond to make sure that I had everything needed.