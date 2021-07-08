 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Aspirus took very good care of me
0 Comments
LETTER

LETTER: Aspirus took very good care of me

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I am publicly expressing my gratitude for the outstanding care I received during two recent hospital stays at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital in Portage. I was admitted from May 7-12 and again from May 24-25. Everyone from emergency room personnel, to the nurses and doctors, food service workers and janitorial service, made my stay so much better because of their caring attitudes and attention. I was especially impressed with Glenn Richmond in the billing department who took special care to make sure I received all the insurance paperwork I requested. He went above and beyond to make sure that I had everything needed.

Many thanks to everyone who made my stay as comfortable as possible.

Joan Day, Dalton 

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: End oil company handouts

I urge President Joe Biden and U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to listen closely to Wisconsin farmers during their visit …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News