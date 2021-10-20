LETTER: Astonished school board is requesting more money

To the school board, are you aware that we are in a recession heading inexorably toward depression? Inflation is approaching double digits eroding the purchasing power of all of us. On my fixed income, my largest expense is property taxes and the majority of that goes to schools - and the schools are always asking for more, more than $16 million in this case. The board, in this survey, pointed out that we are in the final year of debt payments and therefore it is obviously time to get back into debt. Where does this mindset come from? It seems to me that it might be a good time to hunker down and do with what we have or even reduce some expenditures.