LETTER: Attention absentee voters

Being a Chief Inspector for our local polling location, I wanted to advise you of the following. Did you know that a requested Absentee Ballot costs in excess of $5.00. When you request an Absentee Ballot, your Municipal Clerk mails you an Application for an Absentee Ballot with return postage. When your application is received, poll workers insert your ballot in a special stamped envelope addressed to your Municipal Clerk, which is inside another special envelope stamped and addressed to you. Thus the labor intensive costs.

As soon as you receive your ballot, mark the ballot, insert it in the return envelope and mail it as soon as possible to your municipal clerk to insure your ballot is received on time. It’s still September, there is no reason this process cannot be completed prior to the November 3 election day. We have made this process as easy as possible for your convenience.

It’s your Constitutional Right to cast your vote. Don’t delay, use your tax dollars responsibly and return your completed ballot now. This will insure your vote will be counted. If you have any questions, call your Municipal Clerk.

Johann Mortimer, Baraboo