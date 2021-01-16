LETTER: Attention Blue Water Veterans of Columbia County

We need to compile a list of all veterans in Columbia County who might qualify for benefits or need to re-apply for benefits under the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act of 2019. A list is needed to help with claims.

“Beginning Jan. 1, 2020, veterans who served as far as 12 nautical miles from the shore of Vietnam or served in the Korean Demilitarized Zone are presumed to have been exposed to herbicides.”

This Act, signed by President Trump, has two parts.

The Act “extends the presumption of herbicide exposure, such as Agent Orange, to veterans who served in the offshore waters of the Republic of Vietnam between Jan. 9, 1962, and May 7, 1975.” Additionally, veterans who served in or near the Korean Demilitarized Zone from Sept. 1, 1967, to Aug. 31, 1971, may now qualify for compensation and benefits for themselves and their family members.

If the veteran is deceased, the spouse could be eligible for benefits.

The Act also includes provisions that affect VA's Home Loan Program.

Contact Columbia County Veterans Service Office at 608-742-9618.

Janet Van Epps, volunteer for veterans, Portage