October was a busy month as it was both Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Heading into November, I want to ensure that attention does not fade for these two issues.
Heightened awareness of breast cancer has improved outcomes, and we must continue these efforts. We also must bring more attention to the unfortunate prevalence of domestic violence. Chances are good that you know someone who has been a victim of abuse, even if you don’t realize it.
I challenge you with two important actions in the coming weeks, encourage all women in your life to be vigilant about scheduling breast health check-ups and screenings and help spread the word about Dodge County’s resource for domestic abuse survivors known as Protect, Advocate, Validate, Educate.
PAVE states that one-in-three women and one-in-four men have been victims of physical violence from an intimate partner in their lifetime. PAVE provides support at no charge and is available 24/7 at 800-775-3785 or text 920-344-0123.
Together we can help protect the health and safety of our community.
Dr. Ken Ostermann, Beaver Dam Women’s Health, Ltd., Beaver Dam
