LETTER: Aug. 31 cartoon is offensive and inaccurate

I found the political cartoon, I use that term very loosely, submitted by Dave Granlund, printed on Aug. 31, in the Portage Daily Register, offensive and inaccurate. In the picture, soldiers are carrying a flag-draped casket. I do not wish to reprint the caption, but it is obvious that Granlund was blaming the last four presidents, including President Joe Biden, for the war in Afghanistan and for the deaths of the military personnel who served there.

Although there are many circumstances for us to study, learn from, and never repeat, I do not think that President Biden should be blamed for what has happened. Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden were present to receive the remains of the 13 personnel who lost their lives last week. Believe me; I am very, very sad about the loss of those young people. I taught on military bases for 35 years, had a dear student lose her father in Afghanistan in 2006, and I have the highest respect for the difficult decision made by our present president. He has suffered great loss and he respectfully, lovingly, and carefully "received the remains."