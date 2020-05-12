LETTER: Backpack Project still needs your help for students

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Even though things have changed, and may continue to change, in regards to school, the Backpack Project is still planning to help Baraboo students with their school supply needs. This is our 13th year.

We have had about 60 graduates throughout the years. It is exciting to see so many students succeed. Eligibility guidelines are right on the application. Loss of employment, illness, sharing a home, living with grandma or grandpa, being laid off and income less than 200% of the Federal Poverty Index, as well as our necessary "time out" of Safer At Home.

The Backpack Project wants to help as many students as possible. Please pick up an application at Pierce's Express Market or in the large tote in the front yard at 717 Ridge St., or contact me for an application at hivebiz65@gmail.com. Visit our Facebook page at The Backpack Project for more details.

Becky Penberthy-Hovde, Baraboo