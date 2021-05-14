LETTER: Backpack Project underway for next school year

Summer is almost here and now is the time for The Backpack Project to get underway for next school year. As you may know, The Backpack Project has helped roughly 200 Baraboo School District students a year for 13 years, who have various challenges in their lives - low income, homeless, grandparents raising grandchildren, unemployment, military families, etc. - by supplying the things the children will need on the first day of school. We have seen many graduate, including some who are the first in their family to earn a diploma. Friendly volunteers make the distribution fun and encouraging.