LETTER: Backpack Project underway for next school year

Summer is almost here and now is the time for The Backpack Project to get underway for next school year. As you may know, The Backpack Project has helped roughly 200 Baraboo School District students a year for 13 years, who have various challenges in their lives - low income, homeless, grandparents raising grandchildren, unemployment, military families, etc. - by supplying the things the children will need on the first day of school. We have seen many graduate, including some who are the first in their family to earn a diploma. Friendly volunteers make the distribution fun and encouraging.
Pick up an application at Pierce’s Market, Human Services, or the Get N Go laundromat across from the swimming pool and see if you qualify. We try to help everyone we possibly can. If you have questions, please contact me by text or phone message at 608-963-8230; email hivebiz65@gmail.com or mail 717 Ridge St., Baraboo, WI 53913.
Tax deductible financial donations can be sent to the above mailing address, made out to Helping Hands Inc. and BPP in the memo line.
Becky Penberthy-Hovde, Helping Hands, Baraboo