LETTER: Ban breeding, raising and selling of animals for experimentation in Sauk County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a ballot initiative, Spring Green village residents voted April 7 to pass an ordinance banning the breeding, raising, and selling of dogs and/or cats for experimentation. The Richland Center City Council passed a similar ban three months prior. Other nearby town boards have found their residents asking for the same type of ban. These communities obviously convey that research puppy mills greatly offend public morals and decency.

Why have these communities recently focused their attention on research puppy mills? After many town of Spring Green residents and town of Spring Green board of supervisors voiced strong opposition to the establishment of a research puppy mill in Spring Green last summer, Sauk County Land Resource and Environment Committee members voted to allow it.

Sauk County officials, listen to your constituents. Right the wrong that has occurred in Spring Green, and pass a countywide ban on the breeding, raising, and selling of dogs and/or cats for experimentation.

Barb Ouimet, Spring Green