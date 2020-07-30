LETTER: Ban research puppy mills

We exercise the signature of the divine within us when our acts will create and defend what is good. A callous minority do otherwise, abusing creation to satisfy greed. Here in Sauk County old metal barns and euphemistic corporation names hide hundreds of puppies enduring a miserable existence in research puppy mills. Their plight plagues my thoughts and is intensified by this brutal heat. I know it is futile to worry about them considering their cruel fate. I know these puppies will never feel grass underfoot or see the sky. I know they will endure caged confinement for nearly a year until one day an “exciting” change occurs; the truck ride to be brutalized in unnecessary medical experiments. Dogs love us, guide us, protect us, and search for us. It is unconscionable that the sordid business of factory breeding for abuse in medical experiments corrupts a dog’s fidelity and desire to please as ideal traits of cooperative test subjects. Our humanity is debased when the grace extended to us by companion dogs is repaid with brutality. This immorality thrives within the greater immorality of indifference to suffering anywhere. Please tell Sauk County to ban research puppy mills.