LETTER: Baraboo board's wrong to open our schools now

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Any method other than online schooling only until COVID-19 is tamped down is wrong. $79,000 to rent tents for three months for Baraboo schools? Exorbitant, unsafe! Remember school shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary, Marjorie Stoneman Douglas? Look at Madison's recent drive-by shootings or the bullets sprayed at Garner Park. We have monthly active shooter drills, but we'll be teaching in tents? In Wisconsin?

Safety? Baraboo's allotting one mask per teacher per year and two masks per student.

Fact: Children are increasingly contracting and spreading COVID-19, getting ill and dying. Look for more community outbreaks. Other countries have shut their borders to Americans, sports are cancelled, businesses are pulling back. Wisconsin has had 1,000 COVID deaths already, but Baraboo's School Board voted 4-3 Monday to re-open our schools.

Teachers and staff -- mere pawns here -- with little say. To leave would require their paying "liquidating damages" --thousands of dollars for some. Your money or your life?

Children wearing masks all day? When their parents won't? Watch Baraboo's behavior issues skyrocket on that issue.

Gov. Evers left it up to local districts to make "CHOICES"?