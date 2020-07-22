LETTER: Baraboo college offers good, affordable education locally

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On July 19, I was talking with a friend whose son attends college out-of-state. She told me she bristled at the thought of paying expensive out-of-state tuition for him to sit in his dorm and take classes remotely. At that moment, the value of our local campus, UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County, came into focus. The tuition at UWP-BSC totals $5,538 for residents, thousands less than most comprehensive campuses.

COVID-19 has created uncertainties about how higher education will move forward in the next year. Some college campuses might start with students on campus, but there is no guarantee that they will end the semester in classrooms. Staying closer to home, saving money and working with faculty and staff who focus on first- and second-year students is a good option for our local students. Advisers work extensively in transfer, and can ensure that the courses students take are a good match with their transfer destination.

Faculty members have been hard at work, scrubbing up on online teaching practices that will create engagement, involvement and learning among students. Administrators are working diligently to create a safe and healthy environment on campus. The UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County campus is here to serve local students.

Katie Kalish, Baraboo