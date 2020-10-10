LETTER: Baraboo has a treasure in the community

On Sept. 29, as I was driving through Baraboo late in the afternoon, the engine in my car suffered a serious mechanical problem. The engine would not run, I was 100 plus miles from my home, and I knew no one in Baraboo to call for help.

I searched the web for auto repair shops. On my second call, I struck gold. Jeff Wedekind from Jeff’s Auto Repair answered my call. Ten minutes later, Jeff’s son, Andrew, pulled up beside my car and got it running well enough for me to drive to their shop. Once there, Jeff verified the mechanical problem. It would not be fixed that night.

He recognized my concern and, after learning that I was two hours from home, immediately offered a loaner vehicle to use until my car was repaired.

It is more than just refreshing to find two men such as Jeff and Andrew. I was vulnerable and a stranger stuck in an unfamiliar location, but they were ethical. My car was broken and they rendered aid. When I needed it, they went the extra mile.

Thank you, gentlemen. Your city should be very proud of you.

Roger Schulz, Freeport, Illinois