LETTER: Baraboo News Republic coverage of DNC, RNC lacked balance
LETTER

LETTER: Baraboo News Republic coverage of DNC, RNC lacked balance

During my 35 years in the newspaper business, I preached -- and attempted to practice -- the concept of balanced coverage of news events. One measure of that balance would be that the coverage of two events of equal importance in a political debate would receive equal coverage. Take, for example, the recent Democratic and Republican national conventions. Coverage for those events should have received near-equal treatment on the pages of the News Republic (assuming the newspaper is committed to fairness).

Was there balance? Based on my review of five days' worth of BNR coverage of each event, I found:

-- The DNC coverage consisted of eight articles (six on the front page) totaling approximately 320 column inches. The headlines on some of those articles included words and phrases such as "virtual bash," "embrace," "pioneers praise Biden" and "Biden aims for unity."

-- The RNC coverage consisted of seven articles (three on the front page) totaling about 180 column inches. The headlines on some of those articles included words and phrases such as "at risk," "turbulence," "collide," "haunt," and "Trump decries opponents."

Balanced coverage? Decide for yourself. I already have.

George Althoff, Baraboo

