In my opinion, comments made by Kevin Vodak, Baraboo School District Board president, at the Nov. 25 board meeting were condescending, threatening and a perfect example of bullying. Vodak and the district administrator are the biggest bullies.
Exit interviews are a joke. An employee cannot be honest, fearing retaliation. It’s a fact of life in our district. Talking to the district administrator and/or the school board president is a waste of time. The only solution, as I see it, is to replace the district administrator and the entire school board.
One knows there is a crisis when 84 students and more than 48 teachers left the district this year, including a past school board member/teacher; 103 teachers in three years. Guess whose still district administrator?
Hunker down school board, we aren’t going away.
Discipline is a huge issue. Why won’t substitute teachers return? The discipline system does not work.
I would like to thank the former educators who stood up and said what should have been said a long time ago. If the expressions on Vodak’s and Lori Mueller’s faces in the Baraboo News Republic could kill, we’d all be dead.
Ed Mortimer, Baraboo
