LETTER: Baraboo School Board Candidates Forum set for March 17

There is an awakening happening in Baraboo as to just what the Baraboo School District is teaching children. Is it critical race theory, social emotional learning and equity training that is being taught? These topics come right out of the Marxist playbook on dividing people within a society and especially to start indoctrination with Children.

With the curtains closing on COVID-19 theater, let's come together. We all should be aware of declining grades within the Baraboo School District. Teaching reading, writing, arithmetic and reinstituting cursive writing should be at the forefront, they are not.

Spring elections are coming, and we have an opportunity to correct deficiencies through School Board elections.

The Baraboo grassroots group We the Parents, are presenting a Baraboo School Board candidates forum on March 17 at 6 p.m. at the Baraboo Civic Center. Not all of the school board incumbents have accepted the invitation to attend. After this forum was announced, The Baraboo Education Association announced a similar forum with all incumbents accepting. Keep in mind, grassroots are ground-up volunteers who see problems needing to be corrected. Unions generally have top down, highly-paid :bosses" who don't want to lose their control.

Mike Dempsey, Baraboo