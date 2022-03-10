LETTER: Baraboo School Board has never been better

Mike Dempsey’s reference to an awakening in what is being taught in Baraboo School District (Baraboo News Republic; 3-8-22) no doubt comes as a surprise to those parents who are fully aware because they have taken an interest in their child’s education. Parents who work with their children on their homework, attend parent/teacher conferences and participate in their child’s education don’t need to be told what their kids are learning. They already know. Our teachers have shown exemplary effort in educating all students to provide them with the necessary skills to navigate life, and they have done so with grace while they must endure the criticisms of those who question what is being taught. It’s difficult to understand why Dempsey is attacking our hard-working teachers when all they are doing is sponsoring an event that promotes civic awareness and engagement, hardly what would be considered Marxist ideology.