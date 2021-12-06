LETTER: Baraboo school board on a spending spree

When will the Baraboo School Board wake-up? How much can they bleed the Baraboo taxpayers for? Over the past 8 years, they have spent over $73 million to remodel the High School, Middle School, purchase the Knights of Columbus building which was totally unnecessary. The board had to know the Knights building needed remodeling when they purchased the building. And still student scores are below par. When will those who make these decisions realize “pretty buildings” don’t make for good student achievement. Good teachers and staff do. Immediate attention toward student achievement must be the ultimate goal. I don’t understand why parents are not concerned about these issues regarding their student’s learning. Someday, voters are going to have to reject referendums and hold the board and administration accountable. When I was on the board, the district could have had a brand new administration building for approximately $200,000, with a 50-year warranty, new HVAC, etc., and on grounds we already owned. Now, they are putting another $50,000 in remodeling the administration building that cost over $600,000. Did they not know what remodeling had to be done when they purchased it?