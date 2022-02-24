LETTER: Baraboo School District beating referendum drum

In my house as a child and now as an adult, if I wanted something that was out of the household budget I have to save for it or get a second job. Why this gets suspended at the government level is a mystery to me. All state and federal funds should be referendum/state/federal funds or grants. This keeps the reality of where they come from front and center before those who spend them. The BSD is starting to beat the referendum drum again. You can hear it in the distance and it will only get louder. While the household income is under assault from inflation and previous referendums the district has become tone deaf. After burning through $6 million of taxpayer money handed out for COVID relief the district has developed an insatiable appetite for spending. Want proof? Gov. Tony Evers has proposed distributing surplus dollars to either taxpayers or schools. Guess what our school board will be recommending to the governor via resolution? Hint: it ain't you babe. They want every penny.