LETTER

LETTER: Baraboo School District candidate forum

Two hundred words is not enough to address all of the nonsense Mike Dempsey spews in his March 8 letter to the Baraboo News Republic, so I’ll skip over the inane charges about indoctrination and use of the Marxist playbook and comment on the most pressing item: A Baraboo School Board candidate forum sponsored by the Baraboo Education Association will be held at 6:30, March 16, in the Baraboo High School cafeteria. The BEA has sponsored these candidate forums for many years to give Baraboo citizens an opportunity to question the candidates and determine for whom they wish to vote. Those are the facts. Dempsey implies that this forum was created in reaction to his group’s plan when, in fact, as anyone who has been interested in the Baraboo school system for longer than a few months knows, the BEA has sponsored school board forums for decades. The usual format elicits questions from the audience, so the sponsorship has no impact on the topics discussed or the responses given. No need for an alternative forum exists except as an attempt to further divide the community between supporters of the schools and the Frosties, who seem to grab at every crackpot idea that comes along.

Mark Patton, Baraboo

