LETTER: Baraboo School District falling short on education

The Baraboo School District has focused so much on the school facilities that they have fallen short achieving their primary charge, to educate children. Baraboo schools offer quiet spaces, fidget chairs, a grand staircase, amphitheaters, state of the art work out areas, etc. Kids here have pretty much everything they could want but not necessarily everything they need.

The District's report card illustrates the kids are not getting what they need. According to the Wisconsin DPI the Baraboo School District has an overall grade of 60.5 out of a possible 100 for the year of 2020-21.

There has been a consistent decline in performance. The district’s grade has gone from a 74.2 in 2012-13 to 66.7 in 2018-19 and dropping even further in 2020-21 (There is no report card for 2019-20 due to COVID 19).

I’ve had three children graduate from BHS, another is currently in high school. and three more who will likely attend BHS. I am also concerned with what the schools are doing to our children psychologically. The District Administration and Board appear much more concerned with inclusion, diversity and equity than the more vital parts of education like proficiency in reading, writing and arithmetic.

Katie Ederer, Baraboo 

