LETTER: Baraboo teachers need protection from retaliation

Following a meeting with a group of retired Baraboo teachers, the Baraboo School Board is considering creating a “behavioral task force” to address discipline problems. At the Jan. 27 board meeting, a retired teacher suggested that the task force consist not only of school board members and retired teachers but also “mostly of current Baraboo School District teachers.”

Under past administrations, I would have agreed.

If the current district administrator operated in the same aboveboard manner as did the highly respected Baraboo superintendents with whom I spent most of my 34 years teaching, I’d say this would be the proverbial “no-brainer.”

Unfortunately, way too many current Baraboo teachers at all levels, K -12, are being cowed and intimidated. They are ever mindful of offending the current district administrator by pointing out problems and, subsequently, suffering retaliation for having done so.

If, and when, district-wide, specific examples illustrating the schools’ egregious lack of discipline are brought to light, I anticipate there will be more than a few horrified, incredulous, fed-up school district taxpayers — and one somewhat less than placid district administrator.