LETTER: Baraboo teachers need protection from retaliation
0 comments
LETTER

LETTER: Baraboo teachers need protection from retaliation

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Following a meeting with a group of retired Baraboo teachers, the Baraboo School Board is considering creating a “behavioral task force” to address discipline problems. At the Jan. 27 board meeting, a retired teacher suggested that the task force consist not only of school board members and retired teachers but also “mostly of current Baraboo School District teachers.”

Under past administrations, I would have agreed.

If the current district administrator operated in the same aboveboard manner as did the highly respected Baraboo superintendents with whom I spent most of my 34 years teaching, I’d say this would be the proverbial “no-brainer.”

Unfortunately, way too many current Baraboo teachers at all levels, K -12, are being cowed and intimidated. They are ever mindful of offending the current district administrator by pointing out problems and, subsequently, suffering retaliation for having done so.

If, and when, district-wide, specific examples illustrating the schools’ egregious lack of discipline are brought to light, I anticipate there will be more than a few horrified, incredulous, fed-up school district taxpayers — and one somewhat less than placid district administrator.

If there is a task force with current Baraboo teachers, these teachers must be protected against any and all retaliation.

Robert Reid, Wisconsin Dells

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Letters

Nash, Democrats lie about Obama and national debt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News