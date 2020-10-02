LETTER: Barahona, a kind and caring person

In response to a photo and recognition of Brenda Barahona, bilingual remorse specialist for the Baraboo School District. Published 9/30 in the BNR. She was honored by her students and colleagues for her exemplary work. I want to add she is a kind and caring person who truly wants to help her Spanish speaking students and their families. She offered to translate a transportation sign up form into Spanish so we could make things much easier for families to sign up students for busing. This is just another example of her generosity and dedication to her students and their families. I will always remember this very kind act. Thank you Brenda Barahona.