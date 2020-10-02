 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Barahona, a kind and caring person
0 comments
LETTER

LETTER: Barahona, a kind and caring person

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In response to a photo and recognition of Brenda Barahona, bilingual remorse specialist for the Baraboo School District. Published 9/30 in the BNR. She was honored by her students and colleagues for her exemplary work. I want to add she is a kind and caring person who truly wants to help her Spanish speaking students and their families. She offered to translate a transportation sign up form into Spanish so we could make things much easier for families to sign up students for busing. This is just another example of her generosity and dedication to her students and their families. I will always remember this very kind act. Thank you Brenda Barahona.

Kristi Voelker, Kobussen Buses, Baraboo 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: Vote for Trump

When Donald Trump was elected, I felt, as many of faith and Christian evangelists, that God’s hands were on the 45th President of the United States.

Opinion

LETTER: Hunt the vote

Sportsmen/women spread the word, get your buddies to register and vote Republican this Nov. 3 2020. What is more important than insuring your …

Opinion

LETTER: Vote Trump out

We all know that the United States has lost over 200,000 American lives to the corona virus pandemic. That is a fact.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News