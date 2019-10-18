The Beaver Dam Branch of the American Association of University Women held its 25th annual Scholarship Gift Basket Auction and Dinner on Oct. 16 at Old Hickory Golf Club.
AAUW members and friends donated 36 live and silent auction baskets, along with books for a mini book sale. All of the auction proceeds fund the AAUW scholarships that help young women pay higher education fees.
AAUW would like to thank auctioneer Nathan Weyenberg, InSpire Magazine, LocaLeben, WBEV-AM/1430 and the staff at Old Hickory Golf Club. We also want to acknowledge the members, their guests and other friends who supported the evening with their baskets, attendance, generous bidding and donations.
This year, AAUW is celebrating 86 years of existence in Beaver Dam. The purpose of AAUW is to advance gender equity through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research.
Thank you from the Beaver Dam AAUW basket auction committee.
Diane Kitchen, Beaver Dam AAUW president, Beaver Dam
