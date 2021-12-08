LETTER: Be a model reader

I want to echo Amy’s message by encouraging you, the reader, to find a book and/or author that gives you the experience of “breathing easier”. Then tell others about it.

Times are challenging for so many of us these days and I believe we would all benefit from escaping into good literature. When we have free time, it is hard to avoid giving it over to the bright glowing screens in our pockets or living rooms. Finding the kind of book that really draws us in and gives us comfort or escape can be a challenge, but that is what librarians and book store owners strive to provide.