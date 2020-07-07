LETTER: Be thankful for living in USA and love one another

I think anyone who truly realizes how blessed they are to live in this great nation would be upset to see the hate for our nation and what we stand for in the world. To tear down or vandalize our monuments, change history textbooks, a picture on a syrup bottle, butter wrapper or name of an airport just because someone says they are offended? WOW! Where does it end? I'm sure somebody, if not already is going to want to eliminate the 4th of July. We will just jump from the 3rd to the 5th on our calendars.