The world cares.
“The world cares very little what you or I know, but it does care a great deal about what you or I do,” Booker T. Washington.
You have free articles remaining.
What a true statement this is. The world cares so much about what you or I do and thus how those actions make us feel. During this time of year when we are thankful for the blessings in our lives. I cherish the memory of the extraordinary dogs that enriched my life with their love and devotion. My fellow citizens I urge you to help protect the puppies and dogs at the puppy mill in Spring Green. They have no voice but we can be their voice and protect them so they can have a normal life in a family where they are cherished and loved. Contact dane4dogs.org. The world will care a great deal about what we do now. We are Wisconsin. We are better than this.
Darlene Ciaglo, Reedsburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)