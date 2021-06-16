LETTER: Beasley Pavilion sign decision disappointing

The article referred to the action by the Portage Common Council, who voted (5 - 4) against the installation of a sign naming and honoring George Beasley. In reading the description of the sign, it sounds like a committee investigated and carefully thought about this sign - the size, the appearance, the reason for it, etc. I think the argument about placing this sign in the park would "set a precedent" is not valid and is actually quite weak. I also think the sign can be placed somewhere that it does not have to be covered by performers using the pavilion. I ask the Alderpersons to reconsider their decision. Mrs. Beasley should not have to read of such decisions in the local paper. She and her husband have poured time, energy, and money into strengthening the impact of improving Pauquette Park and Portage. We should thank them in every way possible.