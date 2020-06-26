LETTER: Beaver Dam needs people, businesses for energy cause

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beaver Dam needs people, businesses for energy cause

Many people don’t know that Beaver Dam is committed to being an “Energy Independent City.” It will get 35% of its electricity from renewable resources by 2025. Witness the solar panels on city hall, the waste water treatment plant bio-digester, and the new solar array nearby.

That is really something to brag about! Let’s put it on a big banner across Front Street: “Energy Independent City: 35% by 2025” because It will show everyone that our city cares about the environment and a sustainable future for our children.

It also saves money! Being a green city will attract young families and sustainable businesses, so we all benefit.

Why not make that a city-wide goal? Focus on Energy offers solar panel rebates, or you can sign up online for Alliant Energy’s Second Nature renewable energy program for your home.

The carbon footprint of burning coal/natural gas to create electricity worsens global warming continuously. Following scientific guidelines, we really need 50% renewable energy by 2030, and a commitment to 100%, like Dane County.