LETTER: Beaver Dam schools should be better than 400 out of 419

Congratulations to the school board, administrators, principals, teachers and aides for receiving the rank of 400 out of 419 school districts on the 2019 state’s annual report card. We meet expectations. We are only 0.7 of a percent above meets few expectations.

The city is trying to attract business. Businesses look for location, workforce and the schools. After looking at our ranking on the annual report of 400 out of 419, do you think they will locate in Beaver Dam?

The taxpayers in the school district have given millions of dollars to the schools. Two years ago, they gave an extra $49 million-plus for the schools with 18 more years to pay on it. Five years down the road you will be asking for another referendum.

For all the tax dollars we have given to the schools and all we get is a ranking of 400 out of 419. There is only one word that describes this report card. Shameful.

Linda Yuds, Beaver Dam