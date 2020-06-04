LETTER: Become educated about racism; 'If not us, then who?'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It’s not hard to understand the rage, frustration and demand to be heard by persons of color after yet another callous murder of a black citizen by excessive use of force of police officers.

This is on top of the disproportionate toll COVID-19 is taking on black Americans, disproportionate levels of unemployment and poverty, and disproportionately substandard schooling and health care. Blacks receive harsher sentences than whites for similar infractions and are in proportionally fewer positions of power. Black males are considered suspect whenever in areas frequented by whites – especially if running.

I don’t pretend to know how to make this right. But we each must do what we can. For white folks like me, that means getting educated about white privilege and the many forms of racism faced by persons of color. It means reaching out and listening and accepting that I might be contributing to institutional racism in ways I’m not even aware of. It means standing up for folks who are being mistreated and prioritizing social justice issues when voting.

There is always more to learn. There is always more to do. As the saying goes, “If not now, then when? If not us, then who?”

Carol Olson, Baraboo