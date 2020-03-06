LETTER: Become informed on abortion horror by watching this film

Not one Democrat running for president defends baby girls and boys in the womb of their mothers. They all support abortion, mass murder.

President Donald Trump was also pro-choice before becoming pro-life. Dr. Bernard Nathanson was a main promoter of legalized abortion and was personally responsible for more than 70,000 abortions until he witnessed an ultrasound guided abortion. He stopped performing abortions and became a pro-life leader.

Abortionist Dr. Anthony Levantino and many others made the conversion, also. Abby Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood clinic director resigned in October 2009 after watching an abortion on ultrasound. Her memoir, “Unplanned” was made into a movie of the same name and will be shown at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15 at St. Katharine Drexel Parish Center, 408 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam. Free admission.

Become better informed on this issue by attending the showing of this dramatic true story. The Pregnancy Support Center of Dodge County at 108 Parallel St. offers free ultrasound and caring counselors who will work with men and women in need. This center is supported by donations by the local community. Check them out. Call 920-219-9305. Vote Pro-Life and read Matthew Chapter 25 in the Bible.

Herb Lehner, Jr., Beaver Dam