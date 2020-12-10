LETTER: Being a leader

Have you ever been careful? In order to be a leader you need to be careful, improvise, figure out what to do when there is not a parent around, a positive attitude everywhere you go and communicate, these are leadership skills. You need to know all of them. I know this because one fifth-grader learned how to be all three of these leadership skills and became a leader.

In order to be a leader you need to be careful. Don’t be sloppy, don't break anything, care for people and their property and treat people the way that you want to be treated, don't talk back and give kids or adults help when they need it at all times. If you made a mess make sure you pick up after yourself, I know this because a girl said, “if you care about things people will trust you more and can actually think that you would take care of something that means a lot to them.”

In order to be a leader, you need to improvise if there is a big mess, use what you have around you.

Melody Sharp, Briggsville