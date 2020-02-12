LETTER: Being saved from teen violence

Thank you, Sarah Campbell, for your excellent letter on “Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month” in the Dells Events last week.

It may be true that family violence was less common when I was growing up in the 50s. But at that time I do remember approaching a neighbor’s door and was surprised to hear a loud, serious argument. I thought that serious arguments were only happening in my house.

However our families survived “til death did they parted,” partially because the Christian Church experience was part of family life.

As I entered adulthood, I saw Christianity as a matter of do’s and don’ts. Rather Christianity is a matter of who Jesus is and what he has done for us. John wrote in a first century letter: “We love because Jesus first loved us.” Luke wrote in Acts, “Believe on the Lord Jesus, and you will be saved.” That certainly can mean we can be saved from “Teen dating violence” by believing in Jesus.

As a side note, I am trying to get all Wisconsin Dells churches to gather for a “We Believe” service. I hope that many will support that. Check out the song, “We Believe” by the Newsboys. It will be the theme song for that service.

John Torgerson, Wisconsin Dells