LETTER: Believe in science, wear a mask to protect others

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I would like to respond to the latest op-ed by Scott Frostman. He asks people not to condemn those who choose not to wear masks. As a retired biology teacher who taught for over 30 years, I try to respectfully educate people on why it is important for everyone to wear masks.

I strongly adhere to the recommendations from science research that are based on evidence. The consensus of the scientific community is that masks prevent others from getting sick if you have the virus but don’t know it. You aren’t wearing it as much for your protection as you are to protect others. There may be a few people who have medical exemptions, but the majority of the population should wear masks so that we can limit the spread of this disease.

It’s similar to drunk driving and speed limit laws. We have these not just to keep you safe, but so you do not harm those around you. I know that there are people that think their freedoms are being taken away when there is a mandate to wear masks, but there are laws such as these to keep others safe.

Karen Mesmer, Baraboo