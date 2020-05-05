LETTER: Bet the ‘safes’ are sorry with outcome of election
LETTER: Bet the 'safes' are sorry with outcome of election

I'm willing to bet that when the conservative voters in Wisconsin who played it "safe" and didn't vote or bother to get an absentee ballot, were sorry when they heard the results of the Supreme Court election. "Better to be safe than sorry" doesn't always get desired results.

May this be a wakeup call to the conservative voters, keep Wisconsin a red state, re-elect President Donald Trump this fall. And - put a conservative back in the Governor's Mansion in two years.

And - where have you gone Republican Party of Sauk County, can't you find a candidate to run against the incumbent?

Michael McGreevy, North Freedom

