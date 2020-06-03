LETTER: Beth Hays retires from Ruth Culver Community Library

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It is with excitement and sadness, that I announce me departure from the Ruth Culver Community Library as the Children’s Librarian after 14 ½ years. My last day is June 15.

It has been an honor and my joy to serve this community. Retirement, at least from the library, has been on my mind for a while, but Covid-19 accelerated that decision. I have missed the connections with folks through the many programs we offered.

Library programming has had to change and will be changed for the future for an undetermined amount of time. Rather than navigating a completely new way of doing things, I have decided to let someone else take that lead. I feel this is a good time to make that transition so the new Youth Services Librarian has time to settle in. When programming resumes, the library will have new, exciting programs to offer.

I am looking forward to the summer off, spending time with my husband, seven children and two grandchildren and whatever else may be in my future as I enter this new "chapter" of my life. If you would like to parade by me on my last day to say goodbye, I would love to see you!

Beth Hays, Prairie du Sac