LETTER: Beware candidates bearing a gift
On April 6, we will be charged with the task of selecting individuals who will make decisions on our collective behalf for the future. Some will have plans to change the course we are on and some will want to continue on as in the past. I suggest we be very wary of those who promote lower taxes as the way to the future. Much of our lifestyle is the result of infrastructure furnished by our governments, among them roads, sewers, education, and drinking water. When performing correctly, these amenities that we routinely take for granted are the result of long-term planning, design, and execution well in advance of actual need. We have groups that plan for the future needs of our population, but their efforts result in budgets that are routinely ignored by our politicians. We are not even meeting the needs of today with our budgets, say nothing of the needs of the future. When you go to the polls – think of the childhood fable “The Three Little Pigs” and think of the world you want to look forward to. After all, we vote these people into office.

William Babcock, Oconomowoc

