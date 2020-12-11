LETTER: BHS students help sell 200 trees

This letter is to advise you of the outstanding help we have received from two groups of Baraboo High School students. All too often news media reports on negative activities and in this instance the students went out of their way to assist the Baraboo Optimist Club in a project that allows us to assist youth in the community. We have long supported the Baraboo Link Crew, Baraboo Wrestling Team, Jack Young Middle School WEB program and History Club. We also provide a scholarship to a Baraboo High School graduate and this year helped with the purchase of water bottles.
This year the wrestling team and coach Joe Bavinka and staff helped unload two trailer loads of 200 trees. The Link Crew members helped in sales and were coordinated by adviser Spencer Rohlinger. With their help we were able to sell the trees in record time, the last tree being sold on Dec. 7. We commend the district on encouraging the students to be involved in community activities that make Baraboo a better place for all.
Joseph Viney, president, Baraboo Optimist Club, Baraboo
