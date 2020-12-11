LETTER: BHS students help sell 200 trees

This letter is to advise you of the outstanding help we have received from two groups of Baraboo High School students. All too often news media reports on negative activities and in this instance the students went out of their way to assist the Baraboo Optimist Club in a project that allows us to assist youth in the community. We have long supported the Baraboo Link Crew, Baraboo Wrestling Team, Jack Young Middle School WEB program and History Club. We also provide a scholarship to a Baraboo High School graduate and this year helped with the purchase of water bottles.