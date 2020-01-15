LETTER: Bible quotes can be used for just about every argument

In his Dec. 13 letter to the editor, Aaron Lentz claimed that I have a problem with God because I challenged Lentz’s propaganda that God wants Donald Trump to be president. Lentz speciously offered a Bible quotation.

The Bible makes clear in 1 Timothy 3:3, that God would not support a leader like Trump: Therefore an overseer must be above reproach, the husband of one wife, sober-minded, self-controlled, respectable, hospitable, able to teach, not a drunkard, not violent but gentle, not quarrelsome, not a lover of money.

Indeed, Lentz’s fellow evangelical, and the editor of Christianity Today, Mark Galli, wrote that Trump should be removed from office out of loyalty to God and the Ten Commandments.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The above proves only that the Bible rarely solves disputes. No matter what the issue or the position on it, there is a Bible verse to back it up.

The classic example was when slavery was both vigorously defended and vigorously attacked with Biblical passages prior to the Civil War.

“…unlike Wester, evangelicals know and obey the Bible,” Lentz boasted. But the issue is not about obeying the Bible. The issue is which parts he obeys and which he chooses to ignore.

Dave Wester, Baraboo