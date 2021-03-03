LETTER: Biden cancelling Trump's policies

President Joe Biden has signed more than 50 executive actions, most are to cancel President Donald Trump’s biggest victories. Biden has:

Cancelled the Keystone pipeline, putting more than 26,000 indirect and direct jobs in jeopardy.

Cancelled $500 billion of aviation orders from Saudi Arabia.

Plans to rejoin the Iran nuclear deal. How much cash will be sent?

Begun admitting migrants from our southern borders without any COVID testing.

Pledged not to build another foot of border wall and pause nearly all deportations for his first 100 days.

Remember when a gallon of gasoline was $2.249 on Jan. 20? The price is now more than $2.54. Remember when the price of crude oil was $53.28 on Jan. 20? The price now is more than $60. Remember when we enjoyed energy independence and security from foreign suppliers? All that is now on the chopping block.

Biden has declared the end of “America First,” the foreign policy put in place by former President Trump.

You might ask yourself why all these things are happening in Biden's first 30 days. Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates has said it best, “Biden has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”

Doug Jones, Beaver Dam