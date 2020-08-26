 Skip to main content
LETTER: Biden deserves our votes
LETTER: Biden deserves our votes

I taught students in high school for over 20 years in the public-school systems in Texas, Illinois, and Wyoming. Our administrators invited me to try a variety of learning programs including Advanced Placement courses and International Baccalaureate Studies. All this within the public schools.

Joe Biden supports the public schools and understands that teaching is a calling not just a job. He will invest in our schools, not syphon the money to for-profit schools. He sees the need to begin with early education to give every student a chance to build a successful life. He knows that the federal government is not in charge of local schools, but when local schools need help, the federal government will be there.

Joe Biden, a decent man with high ideals, deserves our votes.

Sheila Berkes, Mauston

