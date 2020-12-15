LETTER: Biden election total no fraud

I could not refrain from responding to the comments of Hugh Roberts of Randolph in the Dec. 11 Daily Citizen.

Roberts was surprised Joe Biden got more votes than Barack Obama did in either of his election wins, but clearly far more people registered to vote in this election than did in the previous two elections. He also wrote that "counting conveniently stopped when Donald Trump was ahead" and the next day Biden was ahead. This is absolutely not true in Wisconsin as, by law, the counting must continue until completed. The counting of absentee ballots went into the early morning hours of Nov. 4 in the bigger cities because, again by law, the counting of absentee ballots cannot begin until the polls open on Election Day.

The Biden campaign encouraged absentee voting as a safe way to vote during the pandemic while the president did not, so it was no surprise that Biden received quite a bit more absentee votes.

Roberts’ claim that Biden said he had the best "voter fraud organization" is laughable; how about a source for this statement. And finally, Roberts wrote President Trump will fight the election results. Well, as of my writing this letter, I believe President Trump's legal team is 0/49 in court with one case pending. Just saying over and over and over that there was widespread election fraud doesn't make it true.

Gary Cox, Beaver Dam