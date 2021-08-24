LETTER: Biden has got to go

Joe Biden's unblemished record of total incompetence remains intact. How can one president be so wrong, so often, on so many subjects? And all in less than seven months.

His decision to pull military troops out of Afghanistan before evacuating U.S. citizens, our Afghan allies that spent 20 years assisting our forces and our equipment worth billions of dollars will go down in history as the worst decision ever made by a U.S. president. The ineptness of Biden and his administration is immeasurable.

He is a weak, pathetic president and in the eyes of the world and many Americans, he is turning this country into a weak, pathetic nation.

He also is responsible for the debacle at our southern border, out of control inflation, elimination of our energy independence, gas prices up 50%, the never-ending assault on law enforcement and white men, paying people to not work.

And now this. Biden owns all of it.

And to think Democrats were so concerned about how the rest of the world viewed us under President Donald Trump? Please don't make me laugh.

The insurmountable mess this country faces is a direct result of voting Democrats into office. Remember this when voting next.

Richard Kinderman, Beaver Dam