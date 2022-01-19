 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Biden has orchestrated disasters
Pat Nash column of Jan. 14 titled "Trump Supporters Baffling" lists many of President Trump's personal negatives and wonders why people still support him. She doesn't get it.

All she has to do is look in the mirror. How can she support the Democrats with all their idiotic ideas? Biden has orchestrated one disaster after another since taking office.

President Trump was smart dealing with our country's enemies. Biden is brain dead or pretty stupid. Who in their right mind would of done the Afghanistan withdrawal like he did. Turning over 85 billion dollars worth of military equipment to our enemies, leaving American citizens and Afghani cooperatives behind to be killed.. Millions of illegal aliens flooding over the southern boarder invited by Biden, Inflation going thru the roof.

Trump was good for America and the free world. Biden is a disaster for America. Pat Nash is living in a different world wearing horse blinders.

President Trump was right predicting what would happen if he wasn't re-elected.

Pray for America, we need divine help.

Herbert Lehner, Beaver Dam

