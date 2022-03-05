 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER

LETTER: Biden has shut down our ability to enforce immigration laws

  • 0

Scott Frostman asks Americans in his March 3 column to stand with the Ukrainian people to defend their sovereignty.

When can we expect a similar column from him asking Americans to defend their own sovereignty that President Joe Biden has surrendered at our southern border?

During his first year in office, Mr. Biden has shut down our ability to enforce immigration laws created to protect Americans and their jobs and allowed thus far 2 million people from 160 countries to illegally enter this nation.

Would Mr. Frostman also agree that what happens along our southern border "impacts us all, even in Southwestern Wisconsin"?

Ukrainians are not dying for an open border with Russia, so why are so many in the federal government and the mainstream media acting as though those Americans who died defending our republic did so in order to open our borders to those who mistakenly believe they have a "right" to come here?

Dave Gorak, executive director, Midwest Coalition to Reduce Immigration, La Valle 

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LETTER: Thank you, Lt. Perry Mayer

Thank you Officer Perry Mayer for helping me at a critical moment in my life. In May 2013, I was alone in my car, waiting to turn left off of …

LETTER: It’s about the policies

Baraboo School administrators and School Board have implemented policies over the past several years that have resulted in declining academic …

LETTER: Preserve voting rights

The Republican state legislature is upside down on voting rights and voting procedures. The Declaration of Independence states after our self …

LETTER: Choose unity over division

As we watch the crisis in Ukraine unfold—an authoritarian madman uses perceived threats, deception, and lies to justify his aggression. It’s s…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News