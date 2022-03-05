LETTER: Biden has shut down our ability to enforce immigration laws

Scott Frostman asks Americans in his March 3 column to stand with the Ukrainian people to defend their sovereignty.

When can we expect a similar column from him asking Americans to defend their own sovereignty that President Joe Biden has surrendered at our southern border?

During his first year in office, Mr. Biden has shut down our ability to enforce immigration laws created to protect Americans and their jobs and allowed thus far 2 million people from 160 countries to illegally enter this nation.

Would Mr. Frostman also agree that what happens along our southern border "impacts us all, even in Southwestern Wisconsin"?

Ukrainians are not dying for an open border with Russia, so why are so many in the federal government and the mainstream media acting as though those Americans who died defending our republic did so in order to open our borders to those who mistakenly believe they have a "right" to come here?

Dave Gorak, executive director, Midwest Coalition to Reduce Immigration, La Valle