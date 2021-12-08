LETTER: Biden plans tax break for rich

Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill now goes to the Senate for review and in time a vote. At 2,135 pages, one can only imagine how much of this is a liberal wish list. The answer is most of it. One particular part of this bill should be troubling to at least 99% of Americans. In this bill lies a $280 billion tax cut. Many people may say we could use a tax cut - me included. The problem is this tax cut is for those making over $250,000 per year. The vast majority of this tax break will go to ultra rich liberal and Democrats in blue states like New York, New Jersey, California, and Illinois. Their biggest donors have complained long enough about the state and local taxes in high-taxed, liberal-run states, so basically this was slipped into the bill to appease them. How many times have you heard Joe Biden say the richest people in this country are going to pay for nearly all of his tax and spend policies. Yet if this insane bill becomes law, the richest people in these blue states will pay less in taxes under Biden than they did under Trump.