LETTER: Biden’s epiphany just right

“Poor naked wretches, whereso'er you are,

That bide the pelting of this pitiless storm,

How shall your houseless heads and unfed sides,

Your loop'd and window'd raggedness, defend you

From seasons such as these? O, I have ta'en

Too little care of this! Take physic, pomp;

Expose thyself to feel what wretches feel,

That thou mayst shake the superflux to them,

And show the heavens more just.”

Although Shakespeare’s King Lear comes to understand too late the true meaning of his power and responsibilities to his people, it appears President Joe Biden - also after years and years of being close to the seat of power - has grasped this knowledge at exactly the right time. “Hail to the Chief!”

Peter Vedro, former chair, Sauk County Board of Supervisors, Baraboo