LETTER: Biden trouble for our country

Barack Obama in 2020 expressed his doubts about Joe Biden being president, according to Politico.

Two months into Biden’s regime those words are ringing true.

Biden immediately cancelled the border wall construction and at the same time invited immigrants to come to the southern border. He cancelled the Keystone Pipeline and 5,000-10,000 union jobs. Have you noticed the increased gas prices? He froze Health & Human Services’ rule to lower insulin prices. Signed an order to allow boys and men to compete with females in athletics. Biden replaced equality with equity. If Democrats support equity why are they silent about school choice?

Biden’s real issue though is what we are seeing and hearing from him. He increasingly stumbles in interviews, his public appearances are shorter, his press conferences nonexistent, and his recent stumbling up the stairs to Air Force 1 was depressing. If Dr. Jill Biden were a medical doctor, she would be committed to the Hippocratic Oath to do no harm, unfortunately, she is neither a loving spouse nor a medical doctor.

If this is allowed to continue we will all watch Biden be killed by the Democratic Party.

Fred Williams, Baraboo